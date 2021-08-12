﻿
English
Argentinian industrial output increases in June

Thursday, 12 August 2021
       

Argentinian industrial production in June increased 19.1 percent, year-over-year, according to data released by statistics agency, Indec. Industrial output in the local automotive segment in June rose 103.6 percent, year-over-year.

According to an Indec qualitative survey, which measured the expectations of the industrial segment for Q3, on a year-over-year basis, 45.1 percent expect domestic demand to remain stable. Another 31.8 percent expect domestic demand in Q3 to increase, while 23.1 percent anticipate a decline.

Out of the interviewed exporting companies, 47 percent forecast a stable Q3, while 29.5 percent believe exports will increase on a year-over-year basis. On the other hand, 23.5 percent expect exports in Q3 to decline, also on a year-over-year basis.


