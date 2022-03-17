﻿
Argentinian industrial output in January slightly declines 0.3 percent

Thursday, 17 March 2022 00:36:27 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

Argentinian industrial production in January slightly dropped 0.3 percent, year-over-year, said the country’s statistics agency, Indec.

According to an Indec qualitative survey, which measured the expectancies of the local industrial segment for the February 2022–April 2022 period, on a year-over-year basis, 49.7 percent expect domestic demand to remain stable.

Another 32.9 percent said domestic demand in February 2022–April 2022 will increase, while 17.4 percent anticipate domestic demand in the same period will decline.

Out of the interviewed exporting companies, 49.6 percent expect a stable February 2022–April 2022 period, while 27.8 percent foresee exports will increase on a year-over-year basis.

However, 22.6 percent expect exports in February 2022–April 2022 will decrease, also on a year-over-year basis.


