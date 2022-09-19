﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Argentinian crude steel production decreases in August

Monday, 19 September 2022 23:30:33 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

Crude steel production in Argentina reached 456,100 mt in August against 462,700 mt in July, according to the country’s steel association, Acero Argentino.

Under the same comparative basis, the production of HRC increased by 9.5 percent to 205,000 mt, while the production of CRC declined by 1.9 percent to 110,100 mt and the production of long products declined by 4.8 percent to 223,100 mt.

According to Acero Argentino, sales in the civil construction sector increased 6.9 percent, auto industry production increased by 22.8 percent, the production of machinery and agricultural implements were stable at high historical levels, in a performance like the energy sector, while the demand from the domestic appliances sector showed a significant increase.

The association reinforced concerns in relation to the exchange rate crisis in the country, adding that the restrictions to imports of raw materials, due to the shortage of access to foreign currencies, is already affecting the production of rolled products in the country.


Tags: Argentina South America 

Similar articles

ArcelorMittal Acindar and PCR increase investments in wind-generated energy

15 Sep | Steel News

Argentina’s industrial capacity utilization rate increases in July on an annual basis

15 Sep | Steel News

Argentina’s auto output up 29.5 percent in January-August

07 Sep | Steel News

Argentinian steel production decreases slightly in July

19 Aug | Steel News

Argentina’s auto output up 27.6 percent in January-July

08 Aug | Steel News

Argentinian steel production increases 3.7 percent in June

22 Jul | Steel News

Argentina’s auto output up 25.9 percent in January-June

07 Jul | Steel News

Argentina’s GDP increases during Q1 2022

27 Jun | Steel News

Argentinian steel production increases 26 percent in May

23 Jun | Steel News

Argentina restarts shipbuilding-grade plate production

06 Jun | Steel News