Argentinian crude steel production decreases in August

Monday, 19 September 2022 23:30:33 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

Crude steel production in Argentina reached 456,100 mt in August against 462,700 mt in July, according to the country’s steel association, Acero Argentino.

Under the same comparative basis, the production of HRC increased by 9.5 percent to 205,000 mt, while the production of CRC declined by 1.9 percent to 110,100 mt and the production of long products declined by 4.8 percent to 223,100 mt.

According to Acero Argentino, sales in the civil construction sector increased 6.9 percent, auto industry production increased by 22.8 percent, the production of machinery and agricultural implements were stable at high historical levels, in a performance like the energy sector, while the demand from the domestic appliances sector showed a significant increase.

The association reinforced concerns in relation to the exchange rate crisis in the country, adding that the restrictions to imports of raw materials, due to the shortage of access to foreign currencies, is already affecting the production of rolled products in the country.