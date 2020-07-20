Argentinian crude steel output decreases in June

Monday, 20 July 2020 01:08:26 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

Argentinian crude steel output in June decreased 41.4 percent, year-on-year, but rose 24.1 percent, month-on-month, to 241,100 mt.

Local steel association, the Argentinian Chamber of Steel (CAA), said hot rolled finished steel output in June dropped 31.7 percent, year-on-year, but increased 31 percent, month-on-month, to 249,100 mt. Cold rolled flat steel production in June fell 22 percent, year-on-year, but grew 46 percent, month-on-month, to 79,200 mt.

As for the first half of the year (H1), Argentinian crude steel output decreased 36.6 percent, year-on-year, to 1.47 million mt. Hot rolled finished steel production in H1 this year reached 1.34 million mt, 35.7 percent down, year-on-year. Cold rolled flat steel output in the January-June period declined 14.5 percent, year-on-year, to 454,300 mt.