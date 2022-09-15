﻿
English
Argentina’s industrial capacity utilization rate increases in July on an annual basis

Thursday, 15 September 2022 20:20:54 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

The utilization rate of the industrial capacity in Argentina has reached 67.6 percent in July, against 64.1 percent in July 2021, according to the country’s statistics institute Indec.

The rate was positively affected by sectors including basic metals industries (81.5 percent), paper and cardboard (81.4 percent), non-metallic mineral products (81.1 percent), oil refining (78.3 percent) and chemical products (68.9 percent).

On the negative side were the sectors including tobacco (65.1 percent), edition and printing (64.1 percent), textiles (63.8 percent), food and beverage (63.6 percent), metal mechanics except auto (63.2 percent), auto industry (54.0 percent) and rubber and plastics (53.8 percent).

In a comparison to the previous month, the 67.6 percent rate achieved in July has actually declined from the 69.1 percent rate achieved in June 2022.

According to Indec, the calculation is based on the potential utilization of the producing plants, using the maximum possible operating shifts and the required stoppages for maintenance.


