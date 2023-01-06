﻿
English
ArcelorMittal to supply low-carbon steel to steel service center EMW

Friday, 06 January 2023
       

Germany-based steel service center EMW Stahl Service GmbH has announced that it will receive low-carbon emission steel as well as certificates for carbon savings from Luxembourg-based steelmaker ArcelorMittal starting this year.

ArcelorMittal is to supply XCarb® steel with a low carbon content to the company. The XCarb® recycled and renewably produced steels are produced on the basis of scrap (70 percent) and renewable electricity (100 percent). 

EMW aims to be climate-neutral by 2030 for scope 1 and 2, and ArcelorMittal aims to reduce carbon emissions by 35 percent by 2030. 

In December last year, EMW has concluded an agreement with German steelmaker Salzgitter to receive a specified quantity of green steel, as SteelOrbis previously reported. 


