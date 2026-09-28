ArcelorMittal partially halts Eisenhüttenstadt production after BF disruption

Luxembourg-based steelmaker ArcelorMittal has temporarily partially halted production at its Eisenhüttenstadt plant in Germany following a process-related disruption at the site's blast furnace, according to local media reports. Local media identified the affected unit as blast furnace 5A, which is currently out of operation.

The company has not disclosed the precise cause of the disruption or provided a firm timetable for the restart. However, ArcelorMittal said its employees are working to resolve the issue and stabilize the affected equipment, with the company currently expecting to return to regular production operations in the short term.

Restoration work underway at blast furnace

According to ArcelorMittal, temporary increases in noise levels may occur while work to restore normal operations continues. The company stated that plant safety and the safe resumption of production remain its highest priorities.

Blast furnace 5A is currently the only operating blast furnace at ArcelorMittal's Eisenhüttenstadt site, making its interruption relevant to downstream production at the facility.

The furnace has experienced temporary stoppages previously, including a planned repair-related shutdown in 2024.