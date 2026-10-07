ArcelorMittal Eisenhüttenstadt restarts BF, long-term future remains uncertain

Germany-based steelmaker ArcelorMittal Eisenhüttenstadt has restarted its blast furnace 5A following a recent operational disruption, restoring operations at the facility after production was interrupted at the end of September, according to media reports.

The disruption was reported in September after an operational irregularity was detected at the blast furnace, leading ArcelorMittal to partially halt production at the plant, as SteelOrbis previously reported. At the time, the company said its technical teams were working to stabilize operations and expected regular production to resume shortly.

However, questions remain over how long the blast furnace can continue operating. No definitive timeline for its continued operation or shutdown was provided.

Future production route remains unclear

Uncertainty over the blast furnace comes after ArcelorMittal decided in June 2025 not to proceed with its previously planned direct reduced iron and electric arc furnace-based decarbonization projects at its Bremen and Eisenhüttenstadt plants.

As a result, blast furnace 5A continues to play a central role in maintaining production at Eisenhüttenstadt, while the longer-term production route for the site remains unresolved. The Eisenhüttenstadt facility has an annual crude steel production capacity of approximately 2.5 million mt.