ArcelorMittal launches low-carbon steel roof production line in France

Luxembourg-headquartered steelmaker ArcelorMittal has announced that it has inaugurated its Helioroof® production line in Contrisson, France, introducing an innovative, low-carbon roofing solution that integrates steel panels, thermal insulation, and solar cells-all in a single ready-to-install product. Helioroof® is an innovative solution designed to meet the sustainability and performance demands of the European market.

A low-carbon solution for renewable energy

Helioroof® is an energy-efficient roofing system that weighs 50 percent less than conventional roofs with solar panels. Its carbon footprint is 25 percent lower than traditional insulated steel roofs.

The product combines ArcelorMittal’s XCarb® recycled and renewably produced steel with an insulating layer and solar cells directly integrated into the upper steel sheet.

Each custom-made module, up to 12 meters long, can generate up to 2.1 kWp per module - a world record in both size and power output for integrated steel roofing systems.