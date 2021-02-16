﻿
English
 |  Login 
< Latest Steel News

ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih’s pig iron output rises in Jan, crude and finished steel down

In 2020, the company produced 4.7 million mt of crude steel, down 12.1 percent year on year. Meanwhile, its pig iron output ...

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.