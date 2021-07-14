ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih to modernize its largest blast furnace

Wednesday, 14 July 2021 16:56:07 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih, Ukrainian subsidiary of global steelmaker ArcelorMittal, has announced that it is going to start a long-term modernization project at one of its blast furnaces.

Accordingly, as a result of the modernization works, the company is said to be expected not only to increase its pig iron outputs, but to extend the operational lifetime of its furnace and to make its production operations more cost-effective in particular. Following the startup of the upgraded blast furnace, which is preliminarily scheduled for 2023, the facility will be capable of producing 12,500 mt of pig iron per day instead of 9,200 mt currently. Concurrently, the upgrade will enable the company to use not only sinter feed as a feedstock, but pellets as well. The cost of the modernization project being carried out by CISDI UK is estimated at $270 million, according to the official statement.