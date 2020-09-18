ArcelorMittal: EU steel sector needs right policies to be carbon neutral

Friday, 18 September 2020 15:53:06 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In a statement regarding its net-zero carbon roadmap which involves smart carbon and innovative DRI Technologies, Europe’s largest steelmaker ArcelorMittal Europe has said it believes that it is important to have the right policies to support Europe’s steel industry to become carbon neutral.

The company stated that there are four key policies for ArcelorMittal to achieve its climate targets. The first one is the carbon border adjustment, which is a key policy mechanism for decarbonisation, while also creating a fair competitive landscape by aligning the carbon costs of the EU domestic steel producers with those of imports. The second policy is access to abundant and affordable clean energy, to enable the roll-out of low emissions steelmaking. The third policy is access to sustainable finance for low emissions steelmaking. Accelerating the transition to a circular economy is the fourth policy, in which the EU climate and materials policy should be integrated, taking a lifecycle perspective to ensure that materials are used in a circular way as much as possible.