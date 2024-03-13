﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

ArcelorMittal buys stake in France’s Vallourec

Wednesday, 13 March 2024 12:16:58 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Luxembourg-based steelmaker ArcelorMittal has announced that it has agreed to buy a 28.4 percent stake in France-based pipe manufacturer Vallourec for about €955 million in order to strengthen its presence in the tubular market. The transaction is expected to be completed in the second half of this year. Additionally, ArcelorMittal does not plan to submit any offers for the remaining stakes.

Accordingly, Vallourec has production hubs in the US and Brazil, which will make it even more important to ArcelorMittal since they are strategic markets.

Vallourec is a quality, high added-value tubular business, with established positions of strength in the attractive Brazilian and US markets. As a producer of premium tubular solutions, it has a critical role to play in the energy transition, producing vital products for hydrogen, CCS and geothermal applications, for which demand is expected to grow. It also has a comparatively low carbon footprint with ambitious improvement targets. We look forward to being part of the company’s future,” ArcelorMittal CEO Aditya Mittal stated.

Vallourec has a rolling capacity of 2.2 million mt per year.


Tags: Pipe Tubular European Union M&A Vallourec ArcelorMittal 

Similar articles

Turkey’s Erciyas Çelik Boru’s sales revenues up 134.8% in 2023

13 Mar | Steel News

US standard pipe imports down 17.9 percent in January

12 Mar | Steel News

US issues final AD margins for light walled rectangular pipes from Mexico

12 Mar | Steel News

US line pipe imports down 12.3 percent in January

11 Mar | Steel News

US issues final AD margin for seamless pipe from Ukraine’s Interpipe

11 Mar | Steel News

US and Canadian rig counts drop week-on-week

08 Mar | Steel News

US OCTG imports up 38.0 percent in January

08 Mar | Steel News

France’s steel product import value down 17.8 percent in 2023

08 Mar | Steel News

France’s steel product export value down 22.4 percent in 2023

08 Mar | Steel News

Local Chinese steel pipe prices mostly indicate small fluctuations

07 Mar | Tube and Pipe