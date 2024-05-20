﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

ArcelorMittal Brasil orders twin ladle furnace from Danieli

Monday, 20 May 2024 09:23:08 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

The Brazilian arm of ArcelorMittal ordered for its Tubarão plant, located in the southeastern state of Espírito Santo, a twin-ladle furnace station, to be supplied by Italy’s Danieli.

The new equipment will be placed in the melt shop bay between the converters and the continuous casting machines to complete the refining area, removing sulfur contents and making quality adjustments to the steel bath, to produce USIBOR grade steel for automotive applications.

With ladle pass-through design, upside-down design electrode lifting/turning system, and Q-Reg, the new installation will replace in the future the Injection Refining Upper Temperature (IRTU) station that makes use of chemical “oxygen” heating.

The order includes a fume-treatment plant, a new water-treatment plant, a new compressed air plant, new material handling system, a semi-gantry crane dedicated to ladle furnace station maintenance, and a laboratory for slag analysis.


Tags: Brazil South America Steelmaking ArcelorMittal 

Similar articles

ArcelorMittal maintains expansion plans in Brazil

03 May | Steel News

ArcelorMittal Brazil posts lower net profit for 2023

29 Apr | Steel News

ArcelorMittal Brasil and Petrobras to cooperate to develop low-carbon economy

28 Feb | Steel News

Portugal’s EDP and ArcelorMittal Tubarão to collaborate on green hydrogen

30 Oct | Steel News

ArcelorMittal Brazil orders two new BOFs and dedusting systems from Primetals

31 Aug | Steel News

ArcelorMittal Brasil receives sustainability certification for Vega plant

12 Apr | Steel News

ArcelorMittal completes acquisition of Brazil-based CSP

10 Mar | Steel News

Danieli to supply new black bar straightening line to ArcelorMittal Brasil

21 Feb | Steel News

ArcelorMittal Brazil orders new rolling mill and reheating furnace to increase capacity

03 Oct | Steel News

ArcelorMittal Brazil orders billet-grinding machine

31 May | Steel News