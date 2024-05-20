ArcelorMittal Brasil orders twin ladle furnace from Danieli

Monday, 20 May 2024 09:23:08 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

The Brazilian arm of ArcelorMittal ordered for its Tubarão plant, located in the southeastern state of Espírito Santo, a twin-ladle furnace station, to be supplied by Italy’s Danieli.

The new equipment will be placed in the melt shop bay between the converters and the continuous casting machines to complete the refining area, removing sulfur contents and making quality adjustments to the steel bath, to produce USIBOR grade steel for automotive applications.

With ladle pass-through design, upside-down design electrode lifting/turning system, and Q-Reg, the new installation will replace in the future the Injection Refining Upper Temperature (IRTU) station that makes use of chemical “oxygen” heating.

The order includes a fume-treatment plant, a new water-treatment plant, a new compressed air plant, new material handling system, a semi-gantry crane dedicated to ladle furnace station maintenance, and a laboratory for slag analysis.