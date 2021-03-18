ArcelorMittal and Air Liquide join forces for decarbonization of steelmaking in Dunkirk

Thursday, 18 March 2021 11:22:51 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Luxembourg-based ArcelorMittal, the world’s largest steelmaker, has announced that it has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with France-based Air Liquide to contribute to the decarbonization of Dunkirk industrial basin in France.

The partnership plans to transform the steel production process through the development of innovative solutions involving low-carbon hydrogen and carbon-capture technologies. In the context of the Paris Agreement and the European Commission’s Green Deal, and in line with the companies’ commitments to energy transition, the project will reduce annual carbon emissions from ArcelorMittal’s steelmaking facilities in Dunkirk by 2.85 million mt by 2030.

ArcelorMittal will combine two steel production technologies in Dunkirk - the direct reduced iron (DRI) unit and submerged arc furnace. Air Liquide will support this strategic initiative through the massive supply of low-carbon hydrogen and the implementation of carbon-capture technologies in Dunkirk.

“This project represents a major technological breakthrough and confirms ArcelorMittal’s willingness to profoundly and sustainably transform our production technologies, in line with our objectives to reduce our carbon emissions by 30 percent by 2030 and achieve carbon neutrality by 2050. We count on the strong support of the French and European authorities in order to decarbonize the steel industry and are hopeful that this project will receive the support it needs to deliver large-scale carbon emissions savings,” Geert van Poelvoorde, CEO of ArcelorMittal Europe, said.