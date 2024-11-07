 |  Login 
Annual performance of the Chilean economy was stable in September

Thursday, 07 November 2024 19:35:33 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

The Chilean Central Bank announced that the performance of the country’s economy was stable in September 2024 from September 2023, as measured by the IMACEC index.

The production of goods declined by 2.3 percent, mining activities increased by 0.2 percent, and the manufacturing industry declined by 1.1 percent, while trading activities increased by 2.9 percent, and the services sector increased by 1.6 percent.

When comparing the activities of August and September 2024, the IMACEC index declined by 0.8 percent, with the production of goods declining by 1.6 percent, mining activities declining by 2.8 percent, the manufacturing industry declining by 0.3 percent, and servicesdeclining by 0.2 percent.

The monthly index of economic activity (IMACEC) is considered as a proxy of the evolution of the Chilean gross domestic product (GDP).


