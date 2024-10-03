Annual performance of the Chilean economy increases in August

The Chilean Central Bank announced that the performance of the country’s economy increased by 2.3 percent in August 2024 from August 2023, as measured by the IMACEC index.

The production of goods increased by 2.8 percent, positively affected by mining activities increasing by 8.0 percent, while the manufacturing industry increased by 2.7 percent and the production of other goods declined by 1.6 percent.

Trading activities increased by 3.0 percent, while the sector of services increased by 1.9 percent.

Excluding mining activities, the economy increased by 1.5 percent.

When comparing the activities of July and August 2024, the IMACEC index declined by 0.2 percent, with the production of goods increasing by 0.2 percent, mining activities increasing by 2.3 percent, the manufacturing industry declining by 0.8 percent, and the production of other goods declining by 1.1 percent.

Under that same comparative basis, trading activities increased by 0.7 percent, the sector of services declined by 0.6 percent, while excluding mining activities there was a decline of 0.5 percent.

The monthly index of economic activity (IMACEC) is considered as a proxy of the evolution of the country’s gross domestic product (GDP).