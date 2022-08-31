Aceros Aza updates Chilean procedures for concrete structures

Wednesday, 31 August 2022 00:51:26 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

Chilean steel producer Aceros Aza submitted to the country’s engineering association an updated procedures handbook of structures for concrete reinforcement.

According to the company, the new version is in line with the new standards adopted by the country, namely the NCh204, NCh3334:2014, NCh211 and ACI 318 standards.

According to Acero Aza products development manager, Manuel Riquelme, in the setting of the steel components in a concrete structure, it is necessary to match calculations and construction with recommendations for the disposition of the steel and details on its cutting and bending.

Riquelme added that the procedure handbook is designed for steel users in the civil construction sector and to students in careers linked to the civil construction.

Controlled by the Gerdau group, Aceros Aza has a production capacity of 520,000 mt per year of long steel products.