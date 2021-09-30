ABB to supply technology and equipment to Tata Steel to improve quality, lower production cost

Thursday, 30 September 2021 11:57:20 (GMT+3) | Kolkata

Global technology company ABB India Limited will provide equipment to Tata Steel to enable the latter to improve quality and lower cost of production, a company statement from ABB said on Thursday, September 30.

Under an agreement between the two companies, ABB will provide electromagnetic brake systems (EMBR) for two compact strip production (CSP) casters at Tata Steel's steel mill located at Jamshedpur in eastern India.

The scope of the agreement provides for ABB to supply DCS800DC drives, dry-type transformers, water cooling systems, commissioning services, and metallurgical performance evaluation.

“The project at Tata Steel in Jamshedpur is a key order for ABB and it builds on our large installed base with premier steel producers around the world,” Raghu Badrinathan, manager, ABB Metallurgy, said.

“We believe that our metallurgy solutions and particularly the ABB EMBR solution will help them to achieve superior performance of their casters in minimum time, lowering their cost of production while improving quality,” he said in the statement.