﻿
English
 | Login 
< Tube and Pipe

Ex-China welded pipe prices rise, seamless pipe offers stable

During the week ending July 28, average Chinese seamless steel pipe export offer prices have mostly moved sideways.

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.