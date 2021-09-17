﻿
English
 | Login 
< Scrap & Raw Materials

Import coking coal prices in China skyrocket by almost $85/mt this week

During the week ending September 17, import quotations for premium hard coking coal in China have shown an unbelievable surge ...

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.