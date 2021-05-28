﻿
English
 | Login 
< Scrap & Raw Materials

Chinese importers refuse to accept higher coking coal prices, ex-Australia prices up sharply

During the week ending May 28, import quotations of coking coal in China have remained stable, following a sharp increase last week.

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.