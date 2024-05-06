MOC: Average steel prices in China up slightly during April 22-28

Monday, 06 May 2024 09:32:28 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

China's Ministry of Commerce (MOC) has announced that during the April 22-28 period this year the overall average finished steel price in China moved up slightly.

In the given period, the average prices of rebar, high-speed wire rod and steel channels increased by 0.5 percent, 0.5 percent and 0.4 percent week on week, respectively.

In the same period, the average prices of thermal coal, coking coal and smoke-free lump coal rose by 1.0 percent, 0.6 percent and 0.2 percent, week on week, respectively.