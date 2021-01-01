﻿
English
 | Login 
< Longs and Billet

CIS longs mills eye exports, though still enjoy sufficient domestic demand

CIS-based longs producers have activated exports in the recent weeks, given the increase in demand in some foreign destinations.

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.