Novorossiysk orders wire rod mill to extend product portfolio

Wednesday, 18 August 2021 14:57:50 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Italian plantmaker Danieli has announced that it will supply a new wire rod mill to Russian steel producer Novorossiysk Rolling Plant Company to be installed in Shakhty in the Rostov region in Russia. The commissioning of the new plant is scheduled for the beginning of 2023.

The plant which will help Novorossiysk to gain new coil markets will have an annual production capacity of 600,000 mt of coils from 5.5 mm to 16 mm diameter and hot/quenched rebar from 6.0 mm to 12 mm diameter.

A Danieli Centro Combustion 120 mt per hour walking-beam reheating furnace will deliver the billets to the mill at the right temperature for rolling, SteelOrbis understands.


