Wednesday, 16 February 2022 16:47:13 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Belarus-based Byelorussian Steel Works (BMZ) has announced that it has signed several export contracts for the supply of its products for a total amount of over $100 million.

Last year, the company exported steel to countries including Serbia, Spain, Slovenia, France, Austria, Ireland, Romania and Poland.

The company produces billet, round steel bar, rebar, wire rod, seamless pipe and wire.