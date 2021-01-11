NLMK Ural expands billet production range

Monday, 11 January 2021 13:41:57 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Russian steelmaker NLMK Group has announced that NLMK Ural, the company’s Russia Long Products plant, has begun to manufacture continuously cast steel billets with 150 mm x 150 mm sections following an upgrade of its steelmaking and rolling capacities. Previously, the melt shop was only able to produce 125 mm x 125 mm billets. The new dimensions will enable the expansion of the grade and section mix for wire, wire rod and fasteners.

The project to upgrade NLMK Ural production capacities included an overhaul of the continuous casting machine in the melt shop and the installation of an additional stand train in the rolling shop. Total investment amounted to over RUB 400 million ($5.37 million).

“Launching the production of a new steel billet section will enable us to bring new products to market and further enhance the quality of our current offering. We will grow our output of high-carbon wire rod, one of the most in-demand products, by 40 percent per year, while at the same time boosting its physical and mechanical properties,” Dmitry Stopkevich, CEO of NLMK Russia Long Products Division, said.

NLMK Russia Long Products has annual production capacities of 3.7 million mt of steel and 2.9 million mt of rebar and wire rod production.