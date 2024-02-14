Ukraine’s Kametstal increases shipments in 2023 despite challenges

Wednesday, 14 February 2024 16:55:45 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Kametstal Iron and Steel Works, a subsidiary of Ukrainian mining and steel producing group Metinvest, has stated that in 2023 it shipped more than 1.99 million mt of steel products to its customers despite martial law along with issues in logistics and energy supply.

According to its statement, the company shipped about 35 percent of the total volume to the domestic market and more than 65 percent to foreign customers from 21 different countries. Billet ranked first in the total sales volume with 62 percent, followed by wire rod and fittings.

Meanwhile, in the given year Kametstal also developed new products that are in demand both domestically and internationally. It started shipments of grinding balls with a diameter of 100 mm for local mining and processing plants, SVP-27 hot rolled profiles for miners, 36 mm rebar, and SAE 1008 wire rod with diameter of 7.5 mm. With the help of these accomplishments, the company strengthened its market position.

Kametstal stated that it plans to expand its product range which is in high demand in the domestic and international markets.