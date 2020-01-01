﻿
English
 | Login 
< Flats and Slab

Tokyo Steel raises only heavy plate prices in June, other product prices stable

Japanese steel producer Tokyo Steel has decided to leave prices for most of its products unchanged in June, following a sharp increase last month.

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.