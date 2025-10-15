Yamato Steel commissions Japan’s first compact roller straightener

Yamato Steel Co. Ltd., one of Japan’s leading producers of beams and sections, has completed the commissioning of the compact roller straightener (CRS) supplied by German plantmaker SMS group. Installed at its heavy section mill in Himeji, this is the first CRS machine ever operated in Japan, according to SMS group.

The CRS system features nine rollers with a 2000-millimeter pitch, designed for straightening heavy sections and sheet piles. By applying precise and controlled bending forces, it corrects distortions, reduces residual stress, and ensures consistent geometrical accuracy across products.

SMS group’s scope of supply covered full engineering, in-house manufactured components, automation systems, and commissioning support, including spare and change parts.