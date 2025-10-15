 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Yamato...

Yamato Steel commissions Japan’s first compact roller straightener

Wednesday, 15 October 2025 15:58:14 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Yamato Steel Co. Ltd., one of Japan’s leading producers of beams and sections, has completed the commissioning of the compact roller straightener (CRS) supplied by German plantmaker SMS group. Installed at its heavy section mill in Himeji, this is the first CRS machine ever operated in Japan, according to SMS group.

The CRS system features nine rollers with a 2000-millimeter pitch, designed for straightening heavy sections and sheet piles. By applying precise and controlled bending forces, it corrects distortions, reduces residual stress, and ensures consistent geometrical accuracy across products.
 
SMS group’s scope of supply covered full engineering, in-house manufactured components, automation systems, and commissioning support, including spare and change parts.

Tags: Japan Far East Steelmaking 

Similar articles

SMS group to deliver fully automated extruded stainless tube line to Japan’s Maruichi

10 Oct | Steel News

Japan’s Yamato Steel to upgrade heavy section mill with SMS Group

03 Oct | Steel News

Japanese crude steel output down 3.4 percent in August 2025

23 Sep | Steel News

Japan’s CR steel strip shipments up 14.4 percent in July 2025 from June

22 Sep | Steel News

Tokyo Steel hikes some of its local scrap prices again, general range stable

19 Sep | Scrap & Raw Materials

Japan’s HRP and HRS shipments up 0.9 percent in July 2025 from June

19 Sep | Steel News

Ex-Japan HRC sales expand across Asia and Middle East despite tighter competition

18 Sep | Flats and Slab

Tokyo Steel adjusts local scrap prices in two regions, general range stable

12 Sep | Scrap & Raw Materials

Japan’s Kanto scrap tender yen-based price remains relatively stable

10 Sep | Scrap & Raw Materials

Ex-Japan HRC gains in August offset by weak demand amid stronger Asian competition

29 Aug | Flats and Slab