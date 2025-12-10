Japan’s JFE BS Corp. chooses Danieli Digimelter for EAF upgrade in Japan

Japan-based steel producer JFE Bars & Shapes Corporation (JFE BS), a subsidiary of JFE Group, has chosen Italian plantmaker Danieli as its technological partner for the replacement of its current DC electric arc furnace. The company will install a new 120-ton Danieli Digimelter equipped with the Q-One power-feeding system at the Mizushima Works located within the JFE Kurashiki facility of West Japan Works.

The new Digimelter is planned to come online in early 2028. After startup, it will process recycled steel scrap to produce high-grade billets, which will subsequently be rolled into rebar and structural sections for Japan’s construction and infrastructure sectors.

The Digimelter will be installed as a brownfield project, allowing JFE BS to retain significant parts of its existing configuration, such as the electrical cabin and most of the working platform. By utilizing current infrastructure, the company aims to limit environmental impact, accelerate project completion and reduce overall capital expenditure.

This investment supports JFE BS’s broader efforts to improve efficiency and lower emissions. Replacing the current furnace is expected to enhance productivity, reduce energy consumption, and deliver a more consistent melting performance. The company states that the upgrade will play a direct role in advancing JFE Group’s decarbonization targets by enabling lower-carbon steelmaking routes.