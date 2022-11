Xinyu Steel posts net profit of RMB 1.556 billion for Jan-Sept

Thursday, 03 November 2022 16:20:24 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

Jiangxi Province-based Chinese steelmaker Xinyu Iron & Steel Co., Ltd (Xinyu Steel) has announced that it registered an operating revenue of RMB 75.975 billion ($10.5 billion) in the first nine months of the current year, down 11.08 percent year on year, and a net profit of RMB 1.556 billion ($0.2 billion) down 54.64 percent year on year.

In the July-September period, Xinyu Steel registered an operating revenue of RMB 23.9 billion ($3.3 billion), down 22.5 percent year on year, and a net profit of RMB 136 million ($18.8 million), decreasing by 86.77 percent year on year.