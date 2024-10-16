 |  Login 
Worldsteel elects new executive board of directors

Wednesday, 16 October 2024
       

The World Steel Association (worldsteel) has announced that it has elected new officers and members for its executive board of directors for the 2024-25 period.

Thachat Viswanath Narendran, Tata Steel’s chief executive officer & managing director, will hold the position of chairman, replacing Leon Topalian, president and chief executive officer of Nucor Corporation, while Uğur Dalbeler, CEO of Çolakoğlu Metalurji A.Ş. and Leon Topalian will be vice-chairmen of the board.

Meanwhile, Uğur Dalbeler, CEO of Turkey-based Çolakoğlu Metalürji A.Ş. will continue in his position as a member of the board.


