Production stoppages in the Italian steel industry are continuing. Following statements issued in recent days by several Italian steelmakers, including AFV Beltrame and Ori Martin, local media have reported that Acciaierie Venete and Pittini Group have also announced interruptions.

According to reports, Acciaierie Venete suspended melting operations for several days at its Borgo Valsugana and Sarezzo plants during the week of November 9-13. In addition, the company is reported to have placed at least 400 employees on temporary layoff schemes, including around 120 workers at the Borgo Valsugana plant. Some Italian media outlets have reported that discussions with trade unions are underway. In this context, Manuela Terragnolo, secretary general of the Trentino branch of the Fiom CGIL trade union, stated that she could not rule out the possibility that the stoppages represent an attempt by steelmakers to pressure the government into taking action on high energy costs.

However, as previously reported by SteelOrbis, energy costs are currently a highly significant factor for the Italian steel industry. Against this backdrop, another of Italy's leading steel producers, Pittini Group, has announced that it will suspend operations at two of its plants during the week from November 30 to December 4. The two facilities, Siderpotenza and Acciaierie di Verona, produce rebar and wire rod and have respective annual production capacities of 1 million mt and 1.1 million mt. The company has also indicated, without confirming it, that the stoppages could be repeated for another full week in December.

Under these circumstances, further increases in Italian domestic long steel prices are likely. At the same time, it remains uncertain whether the downstream market will be able to absorb them due to weak demand.