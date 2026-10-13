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Worldsteel elects Hadeed's Almubarak as chairman, welcomes five new members

Tuesday, 13 October 2026 16:52:49 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

The World Steel Association (worldsteel) announced the newly elected members of its Executive Board of Directors for the 2026/2027 period on October 13.

The association elected Hadeed CEO Abdulqader Almubarak as its new chairman, while Çolakoğlu Metalurji CEO Uğur Dalbeler, who chaired the association during the previous term, was elected vice-chair. Nippon Steel president and COO Tadashi Imai was elected as the other vice-chair, while EMSTEEL group CEO Saeed Al Remeithi was named Audit Committee chair.

Membership expands across Asia and the Middle East

Bangladesh's Anwar Ispat and China's Hunan Iron and Steel Group joined as regular members, while UAE-based Metaluck Global Resources and Steel Producers Committee, alongside the Uzbekistan Metallurgy Association, were admitted as affiliated members.

Tags: World Steelmaking 
BoraKadıoğlu
Bora Kadıoğlu
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I graduated from Boğaziçi University with a degree in Translation and Interpreting Studies. I have been working in the iron and steel sector for three years as a content specialist at SteelOrbis, mainly focusing on plant investments, steelmaking technology, and import/export statistics.

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