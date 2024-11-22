World crude steel output up 0.4 percent in October

Global crude steel production in October this year increased by 0.4 percent year on year to 151.2 million mt, according to the World Steel Association (worldsteel).

In the January-October period this year, global crude steel production went down by 1.6 year on year to 1.55 billion mt.

In October, crude steel output in Asia amounted to 110.3 million mt, up 0.9 percent, with China’s output at 81.9 million mt, up 2.9 percent, with 6.9 million mt produced by Japan, decreasing by 7.8 percent, 12.5 million mt produced by India, up by 1.7 percent, and 4.5 million mt produced by South Korea, moving down by 18.3 percent - with all comparisons on year-on-year basis.

EU-27 countries produced 11.3 million mt of crude steel in October, up by 5.7 percent year on year. In the given period, Germany’s output amounted to 3.2 million mt, up 14.7 percent year on year.

Turkey produced 3.0 million mt of crude steel in October with a 0.7 percent increase compared to the same month in the previous year. The CIS registered a crude steel output of 6.7 million mt, decreasing by 12.2 percent on year-on-year basis, with Russia’s estimated output at 5.6 million mt, down 15.2 percent year on year.

In North America, in October, crude steel output totaled 8.8 million mt, down by 3.6 percent year on year, with the US producing 6.6 million mt, decreasing by 2.2 percent, both year on year. Crude steel output in South America in October amounted to 3.8 million mt, up by 7.2 percent compared to the same month in the previous year, with Brazil’s output totaling 3.1 million mt, rising by 16.2 percent year on year.

In the given month, Africa produced 2.0 million mt of crude steel, falling by 0.4 percent year on year. In the Middle East, crude steel output totaled 5.0 million mt, moving up by 5.4 percent.