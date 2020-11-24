﻿
World crude steel output up 3.5 percent in October from September

Tuesday, 24 November 2020 17:40:42 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Global crude steel production in October this year increased by 3.5 percent month on month while rising by seven percent year on year to 161.9 million metric tons, according to the World Steel Association (worldsteel).

In October this year, Asia produced 120.1 million mt of crude steel, up 10.4 percent year on year. China produced 92.2 million mt of crude steel in October, an increase of 12.7 percent; India produced 9.1 million mt, up 0.9 percent; Japan produced 7.2 million mt, down 11.7 percent; and South Korea produced 5.9 million mt, down by 1.8 percent, all year on year.

The EU-28 countries produced 12.6 million mt of crude steel in October, down 5.6 percent year on year. Germany produced 3.4 million mt of crude steel, up 3.1 percent; Italy produced 2.1 million mt, down 4.6 percent; and Spain produced 1.1 million mt of crude steel, down 7.7 percent, all year on year.

Turkey’s crude steel production in October this year came to 3.2 million mt, up by 19.4 percent from October 2019. The CIS produced 8.4 million mt, up 4.7 percent from October 2019, with Russia producing six million mt, up 4.3 percent, and Ukraine producing 1.7 million mt, up 5.9 percent, year on year.

In North America in October, crude steel output totaled 8.5 million mt, down 13.1 percent from October 2019, with the US producing 6.1 million mt, down 15.3 percent, and Mexico producing 1.5 million mt, up 1.1 percent, year on year. Crude steel output in South America in October totaled 3.5 million mt, up 0.4 percent year on year, with Brazil’s output totaling 2.8 million mt, up 3.5 percent from October 2019.


