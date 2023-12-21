World crude steel output up 3.3 percent in November

Thursday, 21 December 2023 14:04:25 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Global crude steel production in November this year increased by 3.3 percent year on year and was down by 3.2 percent month on month to 145,5 million mt, according to the World Steel Association (worldsteel).

In the January-November period this year, global crude steel production increased by 0.5 percent year on year to 1.71 billion mt.

In November, crude steel output in Asia amounted to 104.8 million mt, up 2.2 percent, with China’s output at 76.1 million mt, up 0.4 percent, with 7.1 million mt produced by Japan, decreasing by 0.9 percent, 11.7 million mt produced by India, rising by 11.4 percent, and 5.4 million mt produced by South Korea, moving up by 11.9 percent - with all comparisons on year-on-year basis.

EU-27 countries produced 10.6 million mt of crude steel in November, up by 3.2 percent year on year. In the given period, Germany’s output amounted to 2.7 million mt, down 2.4 percent year on year.

Turkey produced 3 million mt of crude steel in November with a 25.4 percent increase compared to the same month in the previous year. The CIS registered a crude steel output of 7.4 million mt, advancing by 14.8 percent on year-on-year basis, with Russia’s estimated output at 6.4 million mt, up 12.5 percent year on year.

In North America, in November, crude steel output totaled 8.9 million mt, up by 3.1 percent year on year, with the US producing 6.6 million mt, growing by 6.1 percent, both year on year. Crude steel output in South America in November amounted to 3.5 million mt, decreasing by 0.5 percent compared to the same month in the previous year, with Brazil’s output totaling 2.7 million mt, increasing by 3.8 percent year on year.

In the given month, Africa produced 1.8 million mt of crude steel, increasing by 3.1 percent year on year. In the Middle East, crude steel output totaled 4.8 million mt, moving up by 4.0 percent.