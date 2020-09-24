World crude steel output up 2.3 percent in August from July level

Thursday, 24 September 2020 17:39:09 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Global crude steel production in August this year increased by 2.3 percent month on month, while it rose by 0.6 percent year on year to 156.2 million metric tons, according to the World Steel Association (worldsteel).

In the January-August period of this year, global crude steel production totaled 1.19 billion mt, down 4.2 percent year on year.

In August this year, Asia produced 120.2 million mt of crude steel, up 4.8 percent year on year. China produced 94.8 million mt of crude steel in August, an increase of 8.4 percent; India produced 8.4 million mt, down 4.4 percent; Japan produced 6.4 million mt, down 20.6 percent; and South Korea produced 5.8 million mt, down by 1.8 percent, all year on year.

The EU-28 countries produced 9.3 million mt of crude steel in August, down 16.6 percent year on year. Germany produced 2.8 million mt of crude steel, down 13.4 percent; Italy produced 939,000 mt, up 9.7 percent; and France produced 722,000 mt of crude steel, down 31.2 percent, all year on year.

Turkey’s crude steel production in August this year came to 3.2 million mt, up by 22.9 percent from August 2019. The CIS produced 7.9 million mt, down 6.2 percent from August 2019, with Russia producing 5.5 million mt, down 4.6 percent, and Ukraine producing 1.8 million mt, down 5.7 percent, year on year.

In North America in August, crude steel output totaled 7.7 million mt, down 23.7 percent from August 2019, with the US producing 5.5 million mt, down 24.4 percent, and Mexico producing 1.2 million mt, down 17.3 percent, year on year. Crude steel output in South America in August totaled 3.3 million mt, down 1.7 percent year on year, with Brazil’s output totaling 2.7 million mt, up 6.5 percent from August 2019.