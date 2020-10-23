World crude steel output up 0.1 percent in September from August level

Friday, 23 October 2020 16:41:01 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Global crude steel production in September this year increased by 0.1 percent month on month, while it rose by 0.9 percent year on year to 156.4 million metric tons, according to the World Steel Association (worldsteel).

In the January-September period of this year, global crude steel production totaled 1.35 billion mt, down 3.2 percent year on year.

In September this year, Asia produced 117.9 million mt of crude steel, up 7.4 percent year on year. China produced 92.5 million mt of crude steel in September, an increase of 10.9 percent; India produced 8.5 million mt, down 2.9 percent; Japan produced 6.5 million mt, down 19.3 percent; and South Korea produced 5.8 million mt, up by 2.1 percent, all year on year.

The EU-28 countries produced 11.1 million mt of crude steel in September, down 14 percent year on year. Germany produced three million mt of crude steel, down 9.7 percent; Italy produced 1.8 million mt, down 18.7 percent; and France produced 963,000 mt of crude steel, down 20.1 percent, all year on year.

Turkey’s crude steel production in September this year came to 3.2 million mt, up by 18 percent from September 2019. The CIS produced 8.2 million mt, down 0.3 percent from September 2019, with Russia producing 5.8 million mt, up 0.8 percent, and Ukraine producing 1.7 million mt, down 5.4 percent, year on year.

In North America in September, crude steel output totaled 7.9 million mt, down 17.4 percent from September 2019, with the US producing 5.7 million mt, down 18.5 percent, and Mexico producing 1.4 million mt, down 3.9 percent, year on year. Crude steel output in South America in September totaled 3.2 million mt, up 0.9 percent year on year, with Brazil’s output totaling 2.6 million mt, up 7.5 percent from September 2019.