World crude steel output down 4.4 percent in January

Tuesday, 25 February 2025 15:49:31 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Global crude steel production in January this year decreased by 4.4 percent year on year and was up by 4.6 percent month on month to 151.4 million mt, according to the World Steel Association (worldsteel).

In January, crude steel output in Asia amounted to 112.3 million mt, down 4.5 percent, with China’s output at 81.9 million mt, down 5.6 percent, with 6.8 million mt produced by Japan, decreasing by 6.6 percent, 13.6 million mt produced by India, rising by 6.8 percent, and 5.2 million mt produced by South Korea, moving down by 8.8 percent - with all comparisons on year-on-year basis. 

EU-27 countries produced 10.3 million mt of crude steel in January, down by 3.3 percent year on year. In the given period, Germany’s output amounted to 2.8 million mt, down 8.8 percent year on year. 

Turkey produced 3.2 million mt of crude steel in January with a 1.2 percent decrease compared to the same month in the previous year. The CIS registered a crude steel output of 7.0 million mt, advancing by 1.4 percent on year-on-year basis, with Russia’s estimated output at 6.0 million mt, down 0.6 percent year on year. 

In North America, in January, crude steel output totaled 9.0 million mt, down by 0.5 percent year on year, with the US producing 6.6 million mt, rising by 1.2 percent, both year on year. Crude steel output in South America in January amounted to 3.2 million mt, decreasing by 9.8 percent compared to the same month in the previous year, with Brazil’s output totaling 2.6 million mt, decreasing by 4.5 percent year on year. 

In the given month, Africa produced 1.9 million mt of crude steel, down by 3.5 percent year on year. In the Middle East, crude steel output totaled 4.2 million mt, moving down by 15.3 percent.

Shares in global crude steel production in January 2025 - Top 10 countries

Shares in global <a href='crude-steel'>crude steel</a> production in January 2025

Tags: Crude Steel Raw Mat World Steelmaking 

