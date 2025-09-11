 |  Login 
Węglokoks signs social agreement with trade unions to advance restructuring

Thursday, 11 September 2025 14:03:56 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Poland-based coking coal exporter Węglokoks, together with its subsidiaries Huta Pokój Profile and Huta Pokój Konstrukcje, has taken another major step in its restructuring journey by signing a social agreement with the Solidarność and Sierpień 80 trade unions, according to the company’s statement. The deal aims to stabilize operations, strengthen financial footing, and secure jobs, marking a significant milestone since the restructuring process began in March 2025.

Agreement details

The social agreement is the result of months of negotiations following the March 28, 2025 restructuring agreement.

Key measures include:

  • Partial debt conversion
  • Debt relief
  • Recapitalization of steel subsidiaries

These steps are designed to stabilize the financial situation of the companies and ensure their continued operation.

Węglokoks’ role

Węglokoks has committed to acting as a financial guarantor, ensuring support for its subsidiaries until all restructuring goals are achieved. This guarantees both stability and consistent implementation of the plan.


