Poland’s Ministry of Defense acquires Huta Częstochowa

Poland’s Ministry of National Defense has officially completed the acquisition of local steelmaker Huta Częstochowa, securing the company’s future as a strategic asset for the Poland’s defense and industrial supply chains, according to local media reports. The ministry purchased the facility for approximately PLN 253.8 million ($70.79 million), reflecting its importance to national security and production of high-grade steel.

The acquisition marks a historic milestone for the Polish steel sector and defense industry. Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz, Poland’s vice-prime minister, described the purchase as pivotal for securing a domestic supply of specialized steel essential for defense manufacturing and infrastructure.

Alongside the acquisition, a letter of intent was signed between the ministry, defence industry company Polska Grupa Zbrojeniowa and Huta Częstochowa to coordinate efforts to leverage the plant’s capabilities for the Polish defense sector, notably in producing specialized rolled steel products that feed into military equipment and dual-use applications.

The takeover aims to stabilize the supply chain for strategic steel products, support regional industrial employment and ensure that Huta Częstochowa’s unique production capabilities remain under state stewardship as part of Poland’s broader defense-industrial base.