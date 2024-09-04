Germany’s Steel Mont interested in leasing Liberty Częstochowa

Germany-based steel trading company Steel Mont GmbH is interested in taking over the running of UK-based steelmaker Liberty Steel’s Polish subsidiary Liberty Częstochowa, according to local Polish media reports. Adrian Dzwonek, qualified restructuring advisor and bankruptcy trustee of Liberty Częstochowa, noted that, together with Steel Mont, currently five entities, including Liberty Steel’s Australian subsidiary and Ukrainian steelmaker Metinvest, are applying to lease the company.

Dzwonek also stated that a lessee will be selected by the end of September and the company will be taken over by the beginning of October at the latest.