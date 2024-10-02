Poland’s Alchemia Boryszew appoints KRUDO Industrial to sell its pipe subsidiary

Poland-based industrial group Alchemia Boryszew has announced that it has exclusively appointed the Netherlands-based KRUDO Industrial B.V. to sell its seamless pipe subsidiary Walcownia Rur Andrzej (WRA). The sale includes significant production equipment, such as furnaces and presses, as well as rolling, drawing, finishing and testing equipment.

KRUDO Industrial will manage the global marketing and sale of these key assets and oversee project management during the complete relocation, ensuring the production lines are acquired by new owners capable of leveraging them for high-quality output. The equipment available for sale features rolling mill technologies designed to enhance production efficiency and product quality.