Poland’s Alchemia Boryszew plans to sell pipe subsidiary

Friday, 31 May 2024 14:18:49 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Poland-based industrial group Alchemia Boryszew plans to sell out its Walcownia Rur Andrzej (WRA) pipe subsidiary as the branch is no longer profitable, according to local media reports.

The company is unable to compete in the pipe market due to its old technology and high costs and considers that expenditure on modernization of WRA is unjustified from the technological and economical perspective. Additionally, the liquidation process is expected to continue until the end of September this year, while workers at the plant plan to go on strike on June 4.