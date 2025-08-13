Welspun Tubular to boost US capacity with $150 million LSAW pipe mill and coating line

US steel pipe manufacturer Welspun Tubular LLC, a subsidiary of India’s Welspun Corporation, has announced that it is making a major move to expand its production capabilities in Little Rock, Arkansas. With a $150 million investment, the company will install a state-of-the-art longitudinally submerged arc welded (LSAW) line pipe mill and a coating line, strengthening its position in key industries and creating new employment opportunities.

Largest diameter range in US market

Once completed, the facility will make Welspun Tubular the only US producer capable of manufacturing line pipes from six inches to 56 inches in diameter. This wide range will serve oil and gas, carbon capture, LNG export, and hydrogen pipeline markets, meeting full industry specifications.

Second major Arkansas expansion in two years

This project follows another major investment announced in October 2024, when Welspun Tubular committed $100 million to expand its high-frequency induction welded (HFIW) pipe plant in Little Rock. That expansion, scheduled for completion in the first quarter of 2026, will add 175 jobs to the region.