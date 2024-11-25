 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
You are here: Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Austria’s...

Austria’s Benteler launches threading line at US OCTG plant

Monday, 25 November 2024 11:22:23 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Austria-based Benteler Group has announced that it has opened a new threading line at its US-based Shreveport plant which produces OCTG. The new threading line is part of the company’s plant extension plan with an investment of $20 million.

“Previously, our tubes for the oil and gas market left the Shreveport plant as so-called 'green tubes', requiring further processing by external companies before they could be used at drilling sites. With the new threading line, we will now carry out these process steps in-house,” Thomas Michels, COO of the BENTELER Steel/Tube Division, stated.

With the new threading line, which will initially create 32 jobs at the plant when it goes into operation, Benteler will expand its value chain and thereby enhancing its proximity to its end customers. The new process significantly reduces lead times for the company’s customers, enabling it to serve customers more competitively in both the Mid-Continent region and the Rocky Mountains.


Tags: Pipe Tubular US North America Steelmaking Investments 

Similar articles

US standard pipe imports down 16.2 percent in September from August

22 Nov | Steel News

Canada initiates new review on line pipe from S. Korea’s Husteel

22 Nov | Steel News

US initiates circumvention inquiry on circular welded pipe from China

22 Nov | Steel News

US line pipe imports down 7.7 percent in September from August

22 Nov | Steel News

India-based Welspun Corp’s US subsidiary to invest $100 million in Arkansas pipe plant

21 Nov | Steel News

Austria’s Benteler unveils new sustainable steel tube for construction industry

21 Nov | Steel News

Japanese crude steel output up 4.6 percent in October from September

21 Nov | Steel News

US issues final results of AD review on OCTG from Ukraine’s Interpipe

21 Nov | Steel News

US OCTG imports down 12.3 percent in September from August

20 Nov | Steel News

Turkey’s welded pipe exports up 9.3 percent in January-September

20 Nov | Steel News