Germany’s Butting expands into US pipe industry with new facility

Thursday, 17 July 2025 15:13:29 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Germany-based steel pipe manufacturer Butting has announced that it plans to establish its first production facility and headquarters in the US as part of a $61 million growth project.

The project will be completed in two phases on a site spanning over 50 acres, which will create high quality jobs and strengthen Butting’s presence in North America. The first phase will focus on establishing the company’s headquarters in Alabama, along with engineering operations and the production of high-quality stainless steel spools and cryogenic pipe systems. The second phase will involve constructing two state-of-the-art stainless steel welded pipe mills, expanding the cryogenic product portfolio and enhancing production capabilities to better serve key industrial sectors across the US.

The groundbreaking for the first phase is expected in the fall of this year, with construction ramping up in the next few weeks. Butting has operations in Germany, Finland, Brazil, Canada, and China.


Tags: Pipe Tubular US North America Steelmaking Investments 

