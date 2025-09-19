 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > US-based...

US-based JD Fields HDM to invest $50 million in new Maryland steel mill at Tradepoint Atlantic

Friday, 19 September 2025 17:40:44 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

The Maryland state government in the US has announced that JD Fields HDM Spiralweld Mill, LLC will establish a $50 million steel pipe pile mill at Tradepoint Atlantic. The project will generate 150 high-skilled jobs and represents the company’s first East Coast facility, supported by $1.8 million in state and county incentives.

JD Fields HDM Spiralweld Mill, LLC is a joint venture formed in 2022 between US-based piling producer JD Fields & Company and Turkey-based pipe piling manufacturer HDM Çelik Boru Sanayi ve Ticaret AŞ. The company specializes in steel piling and spiral weld products for infrastructure markets.

Investment and support package

The project benefits from a mix of state and county support: a $1 million conditional loan via Advantage Maryland, up to $750,000 in Job Creation Tax Credits, which is based on job creation targets, and a $100,000 conditional loan from Baltimore County.

Project details and timeline

The company will build the new facility on a 13-acre site within Tradepoint Atlantic. Construction is expected to finish by the end of 2026, with operations scheduled to begin in early 2027. The facility will produce specialized structural steel from both domestic and international steel plates and coils, targeting the US infrastructure sector.

Strategic location advantage

The steel mill will be located at Tradepoint Atlantic, a major logistics and industrial hub at the Port of Baltimore. Benefits include direct access to breakbulk facilities, integrated marine and rail infrastructure, and broader reach to East Coast and nationwide customers.


Tags: Pipe Tubular US North America Steelmaking Investments 

Similar articles

Local Chinese steel pipe prices mostly stable

19 Sep | Tube and Pipe

EUROFER: EU tube output down three percent in Q1 2025

18 Sep | Steel News

Turkey’s welded pipe exports down 3.7 percent in January-July 2025

18 Sep | Steel News

Chinese steel pipe export offer prices stable, strong support from futures

17 Sep | Tube and Pipe

US issues preliminary results of AD review on LD welded pipe from Canada

17 Sep | Steel News

US assigns zero dumping margin for LD welded pipe from Turkey

16 Sep | Steel News

US issues final results of AD review on circular welded pipe from S. Korea

16 Sep | Steel News

US issues final AD margins for WSPP from India

16 Sep | Steel News

US rig count and Canadian rig count both increase for second consecutive week - week 38, 2025

16 Sep | Steel News

Tenaris to supply pipes for Búzios 11 project in Brazil

15 Sep | Steel News

Marketplace Offers

Pregalvanized Pipe
External Diamater:  10 - 102 mm
Wall Thickness:  0.6 - 4 mm
BORAY BORU VE PROFIL AS
View Offer
SAW Spiral Welded Sewage Line Pipe
External Diamater:  219 - 3,048 mm
Wall Thickness:  4 - 25 mm
CECELI DEMIR SAN. VE TIC. A.S.
View Offer
ERW Longitudinal Black Pipe
External Diamater:  21.3 - 323.9 mm
Wall Thickness:  2 - 12.5 mm
S195T / P235JRH
ARKON ÇELİK SAN. VE TİC. LTD. ŞTİ.
View Offer