US-based JD Fields HDM to invest $50 million in new Maryland steel mill at Tradepoint Atlantic

The Maryland state government in the US has announced that JD Fields HDM Spiralweld Mill, LLC will establish a $50 million steel pipe pile mill at Tradepoint Atlantic. The project will generate 150 high-skilled jobs and represents the company’s first East Coast facility, supported by $1.8 million in state and county incentives.

JD Fields HDM Spiralweld Mill, LLC is a joint venture formed in 2022 between US-based piling producer JD Fields & Company and Turkey-based pipe piling manufacturer HDM Çelik Boru Sanayi ve Ticaret AŞ. The company specializes in steel piling and spiral weld products for infrastructure markets.

Investment and support package

The project benefits from a mix of state and county support: a $1 million conditional loan via Advantage Maryland, up to $750,000 in Job Creation Tax Credits, which is based on job creation targets, and a $100,000 conditional loan from Baltimore County.

Project details and timeline

The company will build the new facility on a 13-acre site within Tradepoint Atlantic. Construction is expected to finish by the end of 2026, with operations scheduled to begin in early 2027. The facility will produce specialized structural steel from both domestic and international steel plates and coils, targeting the US infrastructure sector.

Strategic location advantage

The steel mill will be located at Tradepoint Atlantic, a major logistics and industrial hub at the Port of Baltimore. Benefits include direct access to breakbulk facilities, integrated marine and rail infrastructure, and broader reach to East Coast and nationwide customers.